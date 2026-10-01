Delhi woman arrested after son caught with marijuana in Chanakyapuri
India
A 39-year-old woman Pinki was arrested in Delhi after police found her 14-year-old son carrying marijuana pouches during foot patrolling around 7pm in the Sanjay Camp area of Chanakyapuri.
The boy told officers his mother gave him the drugs to sell, which led to her arrest.
Woman booked under NDPS, Juvenile laws
After questioning, police recovered 37 more pouches of marijuana from Pinki, making it 43 in total.
Turns out this is her third drug-related arrest just this year.
Now she is facing charges under both the NDPS Act and the Juvenile Justice Act as investigations continue.