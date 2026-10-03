Delhi woman blocks police bus demanding chief election commissioner's resignation
At a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, a young woman made headlines by standing firmly in front of a police bus carrying detained protesters, refusing to budge as police repeatedly asked her to move aside.
The demonstration was calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation over alleged SIR irregularities and mass deletion of voters.
Her determined stance quickly drew comparisons to Rhiya Ahir, who made waves with a similar act of protest in Mumbai earlier this year.
Viral footage fuels social media debate
The woman's bold moment went viral, with some people cheering her on as a symbol of Gen Z courage and others questioning if it was just for attention, much like the mixed reactions to Ahir's protest.
As these videos circulate online, conversations continue about what genuine activism looks like in the age of social media.