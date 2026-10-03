Delhi woman blocks police bus demanding chief election commissioner's resignation

At a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, a young woman made headlines by standing firmly in front of a police bus carrying detained protesters, refusing to budge as police repeatedly asked her to move aside.

The demonstration was calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation over alleged SIR irregularities and mass deletion of voters.

Her determined stance quickly drew comparisons to Rhiya Ahir, who made waves with a similar act of protest in Mumbai earlier this year.