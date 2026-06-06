Delhi woman dies after reportedly jumping at MG Road station
India
A 22-year-old woman from southwest Delhi died on late Friday night after reportedly jumping in front of a Metro train at Gurugram's MG Road station.
The incident happened around 9:30pm leading to a brief pause in train services while authorities responded quickly after passengers raised the alarm.
Police await family statement, autopsy Saturday
Police are investigating and waiting for the family's statement before moving forward.
The woman's body has been sent for an autopsy, expected by Saturday evening, and trains started running again soon after the scene was cleared.
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