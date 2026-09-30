Delhi woman duped of ₹2cr by fake CBI, ED
India
A 75-year-old woman in Delhi was tricked out of her ₹2-crore home, jewelry, and money by scammers pretending to be CBI and ED officials.
The fraudsters convinced her her number was linked to another one that had been used in a money laundering case, pressuring her into transferring cash and handing over gold for a supposed loan.
Cambodia based gang behind fraud
Things got worse when the scammers showed up at her home, took property documents, and made her sign an advance receipt-cum-agreement to sell the house and several other documents.
Her daughter in the Netherlands found out during a video call.
Investigation revealed that a gang operating from Cambodia is behind this fraud.
The victim's daughter approached the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI investigation.