Delhi: Woman found unconscious, daughters dead in separate rooms
A sad and unsettling scene unfolded in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening—a woman was found unconscious, while her two daughters, aged 33 and 28, were discovered dead in separate rooms.
Early investigation points to the possibility that the mother may have killed her daughters before trying to take her own life.
Forensic teams working to piece together what happened
Relatives grew worried when no one answered the door and called the police around 6:10pm.
Officers found one daughter with a pillow over her face, the other with a ligature around her neck.
The mother was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Forensic teams are now working to piece together what happened, focusing on whether this was a case of murder-suicide.
More details are expected as the investigation continues.