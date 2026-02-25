Delhi: Woman, husband call Arunachali women 'gutter chaap' in viral video
In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racist abuse from their neighbors, Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh, after dust from the women's flat fell downstairs during repair work.
The couple allegedly hurled slurs like "momo" and "gutter-chaap," mocked their Northeastern identity, and made degrading comments about their character.
Ruby Jain even said her husband is the son of a customs officer and a politician.
Videos of the incident quickly spread online.
FIR filed; ruby arrested, husband on run
Police registered an FIR under sections for insulting modesty and promoting enmity; later, charges under the SC/ST Act were added.
Ruby Jain was arrested on February 25 while Harsh Singh is on the run but has reportedly apologized.
Leaders including Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have strongly condemned the abuse and demanded strict action as the investigation continues.