Delhi: Woman, husband call Arunachali women 'gutter chaap' in viral video India Feb 25, 2026

In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced racist abuse from their neighbors, Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh, after dust from the women's flat fell downstairs during repair work.

The couple allegedly hurled slurs like "momo" and "gutter-chaap," mocked their Northeastern identity, and made degrading comments about their character.

Ruby Jain even said her husband is the son of a customs officer and a politician.

Videos of the incident quickly spread online.