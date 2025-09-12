Delhi woman impersonates ex-colleague using AI, arrested
A 22-year-old former Sanskrit teacher in Delhi was arrested on September 12, 2025, for allegedly using AI to create fake, morphed images and impersonate her 25-year-old ex-colleague online.
She set up bogus social media profiles that spread damaging content about the victim, hurting her reputation at work.
The arrest came after the victim filed a complaint.
Accused tried to mislead investigators
Investigators tracked the accused through IP logs and digital evidence, even though she tried to throw them off.
They also discovered notes with occult symbols and numbers in her possession—containing strange symbols and numeric sequences.
Police say her actions were driven by an emotional obsession with her former mentor, now the school principal.
Devices used for creating the fake profiles have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation under cybercrime laws.