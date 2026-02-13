Delhi: Woman jumps from hotel after argument with man
India
A 20-year-old woman jumped from the fourth floor of a Delhi hotel on Friday after an argument with a 22-year-old man.
She had checked in with him, and the incident happened in Farsh Bazar.
The woman is currently being treated at a hospital.
Man involved in incident has been detained
Police got the call around 1pm and quickly took the woman to the hospital.
The man involved has been detained for questioning as police try to figure out what led to their fight and if anything suspicious happened.
A forensic team has inspected their hotel room to reconstruct the sequence of events.