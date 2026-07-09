Delhi woman Laxmi, 23, dies by suicide amid custody stress
India
Laxmi, a 23-year-old from Delhi's Hari Nagar, died by suicide on July 8 after jumping from her third-floor home while on fire.
Locals rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved.
According to her father, Jahan Singh, Laxmi had been deeply stressed over concerns regarding the care and custody of her child.
Police collect evidence, autopsy ordered
Police and their crime team investigated the scene and collected evidence.
Laxmi had recently quit her job at a clothing store just days before her death, a change that reportedly added to her stress.
No suicide note was found, and her father did not blame anyone for what happened.
Police have kept her body for an autopsy as part of their inquiry.