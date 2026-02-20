Delhi: Woman strangles nephew (21 months old) in park; locals save him
India
In northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar, a 30-year-old woman named Azra allegedly strangled her 21-month-old nephew, Hadi, while sitting with him in a local park on Friday afternoon.
A gardener noticed what was happening and quickly called for help; locals managed to pull Hadi away from Azra.
Hadi was declared dead on arrival
Despite being rushed to the hospital by neighbors, Hadi was declared dead on arrival.
The police were alerted by his uncle and found Azra unconscious at the scene—she was taken for a medical check-up before being arrested.
A murder case has been filed as investigators work to understand why this heartbreaking incident occurred.