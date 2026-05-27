Delhi wraps up Census 2027 1st step across mapped HLBs India May 27, 2026

Delhi is wrapping up the first big step for Census 2027, with field operations ongoing in more than 95% of Delhi's digitally mapped House Listing Blocks (HLBs) in MCD areas.

Teams are out in nearly all house-listing blocks (HLBs), gathering data on everything from who owns the house to what gadgets and vehicles people have.

It's a massive effort to map out how Delhi lives.