Delhi wraps up Census 2027 1st step across mapped HLBs
Delhi is wrapping up the first big step for Census 2027, with field operations ongoing in more than 95% of Delhi's digitally mapped House Listing Blocks (HLBs) in MCD areas.
Teams are out in nearly all house-listing blocks (HLBs), gathering data on everything from who owns the house to what gadgets and vehicles people have.
It's a massive effort to map out how Delhi lives.
Main population count starts February 2027
NDMC and cantonment areas finished their count by May 15, while MCD teams aim to finish by June 15.
Northeast Delhi is ahead with almost all its HLBs covered, and operations are also ongoing in West and East Delhi.
Field workers have been braving heat waves, so officials suggested working mornings or evenings to stay safe.
The main population count kicks off in February 2027.