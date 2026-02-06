Delhi youth dies after bike falls into unmarked pit India Feb 06, 2026

A 25-year-old lost his life when his bike fell into an unmarked pit left open in Delhi's Janakpuri.

The pit, at a site where construction work was reported to be linked to the Delhi Jal Board, had no barricades or warning signs.

He was wearing a helmet and riding his Apache RTR 200 when the accident happened.