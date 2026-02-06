Delhi youth dies after bike falls into unmarked pit
A 25-year-old lost his life when his bike fell into an unmarked pit left open in Delhi's Janakpuri.
The pit, at a site where construction work was reported to be linked to the Delhi Jal Board, had no barricades or warning signs.
He was wearing a helmet and riding his Apache RTR 200 when the accident happened.
Family blames authorities for negligence
A 25-year-old didn't return home and his phone went off, his family spent the night visiting police stations looking for him.
They finally learned about the accident from police early next morning.
The family is blaming authorities for negligence and demanding action against those responsible for leaving the pit exposed.
AAP leader calls out Delhi government
The tragedy sparked criticism online, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj calling out the Delhi government for not learning from a similar fatal incident in Noida.
He highlighted that lessons still haven't been learned.