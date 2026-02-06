Delhi youth dies after falling into open pit
India
A 25-year-old named Kamal lost his life when his bike fell into an open construction pit in Janakpuri, Delhi, on February 5.
While police say it looks like an accident, Kamal's family isn't convinced—they're pointing to missing safety signs and slow action from authorities as reasons for their suspicion.
Minister promises investigation, action
Eyewitnesses said there were no warnings about the pit, and Kamal's motorcycle wasn't found for hours.
His family and friends are demanding answers, with one friend upset that police didn't file a complaint until late morning.
Delhi's Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood has promised a full investigation and action against those responsible for the lack of safety measures.