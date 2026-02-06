Delhi youth dies after falling into uncovered manhole India Feb 06, 2026

A 25-year-old named Kamal died after his bike plunged into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, West Delhi, late at night.

He was heading home from his job at the call center of a private bank when he is believed to have lost control and fallen into a pit left open for a city project.

His family says they spent the night rushing between six police stations before they were informed the body had been recovered the next morning.