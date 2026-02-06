Delhi youth dies after falling into uncovered manhole
A 25-year-old named Kamal died after his bike plunged into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, West Delhi, late at night.
He was heading home from his job at the call center of a private bank when he is believed to have lost control and fallen into a pit left open for a city project.
His family says they spent the night rushing between six police stations before they were informed the body had been recovered the next morning.
Three engineers suspended
Three Delhi Jal Board engineers have been suspended while officials investigate if safety rules were ignored at the site.
The police are also looking into whether there was any foul play or negligence involved.
This case has sparked concern, especially since it follows a similar fatal accident in Noida last month involving another open pit.