Delhi Zoo adds 488 CCTV cameras for real time monitoring
Delhi Zoo is stepping up its security game by adding 488 new CCTV cameras all around the park.
This upgrade comes after a string of worrying incidents, like a jackal escaping and some animal deaths that made everyone realize the zoo needed better monitoring.
The new cameras will cover both animal enclosures and other locations within the zoo, so staff can keep an eye on things in real time.
Zoo invests ₹34.27L in network upgrades
Besides just installing cameras, the zoo is investing about ₹34.27 lakh in a full tech refresh.
They are bringing in nearly 13km of existing optical fiber and power cable networks, and a qualified CCTV and network engineer will be deployed for routine maintenance and complaint handling.
The goal? Faster response in emergencies and safer, better-managed spaces for both animals.