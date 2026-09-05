Delhi's 1st big September downpour floods Indira Gandhi International Airport
India
Delhi's first big September downpour on Monday left Indira Gandhi International Airport flooded, forcing passengers to wait outside Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 for nearly half an hour.
One traveler, Mansi, summed it up: "I have never seen this before."
Airport staff cite possible blocked sewer
Airport staff like Govinda Pandey said the flooding was unlike anything in recent years, possibly due to a blocked sewer.
Videos of people wading through water hit social media, with many calling out the airport's drainage issues.
The water was cleared within some time, but the incident raised fresh concerns about how ready Delhi's airport is for heavy weather.