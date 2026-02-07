Delhi's 1st cruise to launch soon: Features, ticket prices
Delhi's new Yamuna cruise is almost ready to launch, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set to do the honors in February 2026.
The 40-seater boat will run one-hour round trips between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering about 6-7km on National Waterway 110.
Part of a project estimated at around ₹20 crore, it features a hybrid engine and meets international safety standards.
What to expect on board
Expect air-conditioned seating, huge windows for river views, music, entertainment, and food—all packed into your hour-long ride.
Two floating jetties at Sonia Vihar can handle up to 50 people each for smooth boarding and ticketing.
Final touches like engine installation were expected to be completed after it arrived.
Reviving the Yamuna
This cruise isn't just about fun—it's part of Delhi's plan to revive the Yamuna as a lively public space.
The project aims to create a leisure zone with water sports and activities while keeping things eco-friendly and affordable for locals.