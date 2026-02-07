Delhi's 1st cruise to launch soon: Features, ticket prices India Feb 07, 2026

Delhi's new Yamuna cruise is almost ready to launch, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set to do the honors in February 2026.

The 40-seater boat will run one-hour round trips between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering about 6-7km on National Waterway 110.

Part of a project estimated at around ₹20 crore, it features a hybrid engine and meets international safety standards.