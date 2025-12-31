Delhi's 2025: Smog, floods, and a wake-up call for city planning

Not just Delhi—other cities are sinking too

It wasn't only Delhi in trouble. Mumbai saw floods thanks to unchecked building near rivers; Gurugram lost wetlands and got swamped; Bengaluru's rapid growth left its drains overwhelmed.

Experts say it's time for Indian cities to get serious about long-term urban planning—think restoring wetlands, better drainage, and stricter rules on where we build—to avoid more years like this one.