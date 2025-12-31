Telangana's tourism just leveled up in 2025

Investments, jobs, and cultural wins

Tourism secured over ₹22,000 crore in investment commitments this year through major events like the Tourism Conclave and Global Summit—30 new projects in hospitality and eco-tourism from the Conclave alone are expected to create about 50,000 jobs, with additional projects from the Summit estimated to generate 40,000 more jobs.

Telangana also made waves with its Film-in-Telangana portal for filmmakers, a Medical Value Tourism platform for international patients, and global recognition of the Bathukamma festival after it set two Guinness World Records.