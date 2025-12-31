Next Article
Goa nightclub fire: Inquiry finds major safety lapses
India
A recent inquiry into the "Birch by Romeo Lane" nightclub fire in Goa, which took 25 lives earlier this month, has revealed some serious red flags.
The club was running illegally on a salt pan without a trade license, and local officials didn't step in to shut it down.
Fireworks with 0 safety led to tragedy
The December 6 fire started because fireworks were set off without any proper fire safety measures.
The club lacked basic equipment, putting both tourists and staff at risk.