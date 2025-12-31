Next Article
Rajasthan steps up for New Year: more tourists, tighter security
India
Rajasthan is buzzing with New Year excitement and a big tourist rush.
Jaipur has rolled out 45 new police checkpoints and a three-tier patrol system to keep things safe, with officers on duty till 1am.
Popular spots like Nahargarh Fort have early entry cutoffs and traffic restrictions to help manage the crowds.
Hotspots packed, hotels pricey, and everyone's celebrating
Tourist favorites like Udaipur's Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace are drawing huge crowds. Bollywood celebs Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are also in Udaipur to celebrate the New Year.
Major temples are seeing more visitors too. If you're thinking of staying over, be ready—Jaipur's hotel prices are soaring, with some packages hitting ₹1.5 lakh!
Cities across Rajasthan are going all out to make this New Year memorable.