Watch: Blinkit delivery worker brutally assaulted by duo in Nagpur

A Blinkit delivery worker was brutally assaulted in Nagpur , Maharashtra, after a minor road incident. The altercation, which was caught on camera by bystanders, shows the delivery agent being attacked by car occupants in broad daylight. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, sparking conversations about road safety and the treatment of delivery workers.

Twitter Post Take a look at the incident Road rage kalesh:

Blinkit delivery guy got brutally beaten up by car driver and Co passanger over minor crash.

📍Nagpur MH. pic.twitter.com/AtDbWYGmN0 — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) December 30, 2025

Assault Video captures brutal assault In the video, a man is seen dragging the delivery worker away from his vehicle and pushing him to the ground. He then punches and slaps the delivery agent repeatedly. Another man, presumably a passenger in the same car, joins in with a stick. The delivery agent appears defenseless as both men continue their assault until bystanders intervene to separate them.

Public reaction Assault sparks debate on treatment of delivery workers The incident has sparked a debate on the treatment of delivery workers in India. Social media users expressed their concern over how these workers are treated on Indian roads. One user wrote, "We are such a sad society now. Perhaps the worst in the whole world. Zero brotherhood." Another said, "Delivery boys, guards and peons are not respected these days and many people treat them poorly."