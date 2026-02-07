Delhi's 2027 Census kicks off in April this year (April 1, 2026)
Delhi is getting ready for the 2027 Census, kicking off with a major house-listing phase on April 1, 2026.
The city just picked 10 master trainers to lead this huge data-gathering effort, which will dig into how people live—think what your house is made of, who owns it, and what amenities you have.
For the 1st time, census will be conducted digitally
The census will ask 33 questions covering everything from your Wi-Fi and gadgets to what cereal your family eats most.
For the first time, it'll be conducted primarily digitally via a mobile app, with paper collection allowed only as a fallback in unavoidable circumstances and subsequently digitized.
There was even a pre-test in South Delhi reported (year not specified in source) to make sure things run smoothly.
Data will help inform government planning and policymaking
This isn't just number-crunching—it's the first big update since 2011 on how people actually live in India.
The info will help inform policymaking and government planning, and includes data on internet access.
With over 34 lakh people involved in collecting data nationwide, it's a massive team effort.