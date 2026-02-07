Delhi's 2027 Census kicks off in April this year (April 1, 2026)

For the 1st time, census will be conducted digitally

The census will ask 33 questions covering everything from your Wi-Fi and gadgets to what cereal your family eats most.

For the first time, it'll be conducted primarily digitally via a mobile app, with paper collection allowed only as a fallback in unavoidable circumstances and subsequently digitized.

There was even a pre-test in South Delhi reported (year not specified in source) to make sure things run smoothly.