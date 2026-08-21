Delhi's 2047 plan includes 4 high-speed corridors to ease congestion
India
Delhi's big plan for 2047 includes four new high-speed corridors to make travel smoother between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The idea is to give people quicker routes and help clear up the city's traffic congestion.
Corridors link Dwarka, airport and Gurugram
One corridor will link Sonipat, Narela, and Bawana as an alternative route to Ghaziabad.
Another connects Dwarka with Greater Noida Expressway and Noida International Airport, making airport runs a lot easier.
There is also a route planned from Dwarka Sector 21 to Gurugram's HUDA City Centre to ease pressure on NH 48, plus a new connection from Dwarka out to Jhajjar for better access across west Delhi and Haryana.
Altogether, these projects aim to make getting around the NCR faster and less stressful.