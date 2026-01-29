Delhi's about to get chilly: Temps dropping, rain and fog ahead
India
Delhi is in for a weather rollercoaster—IMD says minimum temps will drop to 6-8°C by Saturday, thanks to cold winds.
But just as you reach for extra layers, max temps will briefly climb before rain and gusty winds hit late Saturday into Sunday.
Expect some light showers and a real mix of winter vibes.
Why bother?
This means more than just sweater weather. Thick fog could make road trips and highway travel tricky with low visibility.
Rain and wind might slow your commute. Plus, air quality is set to dip from "poor" to "very poor," which could mean stricter vehicle rules if things get worse.
Stay updated so you're not caught off guard!