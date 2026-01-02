Delhi's air is packed with drug-resistant superbugs, says new study
A recent JNU study found that Delhi's air—indoors and outdoors—is loaded with staphylococcal bacteria at levels way above what the WHO considers safe.
Some samples had over 16 times the recommended limit.
Superbugs are everywhere—and many resist common meds
Researchers collected air from spots like Vasant Vihar and a sewage plant, finding eight types of staph bacteria.
The most common ones came from both humans and animals.
Alarmingly, 73% of these bugs could shrug off at least one antibiotic, and over a third resisted multiple drugs.
Winter makes it worse, pollution helps them spread
Bacterial loads peaked in winter, with levels dropping during the monsoon.
Plus, PM2.5 pollution particles help these bacteria float around even more.
Why this matters: health risks and what you can do
These airborne drug-resistant bugs make infections harder to treat—raising health risks for everyone breathing Delhi's air.
Experts suggest wearing good masks outside, skipping outdoor activities when pollution spikes, and keeping indoor spaces clean to stay safer.