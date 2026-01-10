Delhi's air pollution: Still sky-high, even after years of clean-up plans
Despite years under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), Delhi's air is still among the worst in India.
In 2025, average PM10 levels were over three times higher than what's considered safe, and PM2.5—tiny particles that get deep into your lungs—were nearly double the national standard.
Basically, most days last year meant breathing unhealthy air.
Not just Delhi—NCR cities are struggling too
It's not just a Delhi problem: 12 out of 14 NCR cities also broke safe limits for PM2.5 in 2025.
The NCAP had aimed to cut pollution by up to 40% by now, but that goal is out of reach—especially since only a third of clean-air funds set aside for Delhi were actually spent.
What needs to change?
The study says it's time to focus on cutting PM2.5 specifically and get stricter about emissions across the whole region—not just in one city.
Without bigger changes, clean air will stay out of reach for millions living in and around Delhi.