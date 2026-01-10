Next Article
Speeding Audi kills 1, injures 14 in Jaipur
India
A late-night crash involving a speeding Audi in Jaipur left one person dead and at least 14 injured near Kharabas Circle on Friday.
The car, registered in Daman and Diu, lost control, hit a divider, and slammed into roadside stalls and pedestrians.
Locals quickly stepped in to help and called for ambulances.
What happens next?
The injured were rushed to hospitals—eight are at Jaipuria Hospital, while others are in private care and some were also taken to SMS Hospital.
Three people were inside the Audi; police have detained two of them for questioning and seized the car.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to figure out what led to this tragedy.