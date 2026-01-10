Delhi minister faces FIR over viral video controversy

Parties clash over authenticity and politics

AAP says the video was edited to damage Atishi's reputation, insisting she never used any offensive words about the guru.

Police are sending the clip for forensic checks to see if it was tampered with.

Meanwhile, BJP claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had a hand in filing the FIR.

Mishra himself said he isn't worried about police action.

Congress leaders have also weighed in, calling out what they see as attempts to silence critics.