Delhi minister faces FIR over viral video controversy
BJP leader and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra has landed in legal trouble after Punjab Police booked him for sharing a video of Atishi, Delhi's Leader of Opposition, which the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab claims was doctored.
The clip appeared to show Atishi making disrespectful remarks about Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur during an assembly session, sparking outrage in both Delhi and Punjab.
The complaint came from Iqbal Singh, and now the case is officially under investigation.
Parties clash over authenticity and politics
AAP says the video was edited to damage Atishi's reputation, insisting she never used any offensive words about the guru.
Police are sending the clip for forensic checks to see if it was tampered with.
Meanwhile, BJP claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had a hand in filing the FIR.
Mishra himself said he isn't worried about police action.
Congress leaders have also weighed in, calling out what they see as attempts to silence critics.