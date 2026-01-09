India, France close to signing big Rafale fighter jet deal India Jan 09, 2026

India is discussing a major defense proposal with France for 90 new Rafale F4 fighter jets, plus an option for 24 next-gen F5s.

Formal approval could be expected by early 2026 and follows India's earlier purchase of 36 Rafales for the Air Force and 26 carrier-based versions for the Navy.

If it goes through, India will be the only country besides France to fly both air and naval Rafales.