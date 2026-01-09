India, France close to signing big Rafale fighter jet deal
India is discussing a major defense proposal with France for 90 new Rafale F4 fighter jets, plus an option for 24 next-gen F5s.
Formal approval could be expected by early 2026 and follows India's earlier purchase of 36 Rafales for the Air Force and 26 carrier-based versions for the Navy.
If it goes through, India will be the only country besides France to fly both air and naval Rafales.
Why does it matter?
This deal isn't just about buying jets—it's a boost for "Make in India," with Tata building parts locally and aiming to make 60% of each jet's value right here.
It also means less reliance on Russian gear and a stronger partnership with France, which matters as India modernizes its military along tense borders.
For young Indians interested in tech or defense, this move brings advanced aerospace jobs and know-how closer to home.