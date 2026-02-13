Delhi's air quality dips to 'moderate' level India Feb 13, 2026

Delhi woke up to higher pollution on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) jumping to 188—up from a 24-hour average of 164 recorded at 4pm on Thursday—landing in the "moderate" zone.

The Central Pollution Control Board provided the readings, while the Air Quality Early Warning System warned that AQI could dip into the "poor" category by Sunday.