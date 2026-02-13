Delhi's air quality dips to 'moderate' level
Delhi woke up to higher pollution on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) jumping to 188—up from a 24-hour average of 164 recorded at 4pm on Thursday—landing in the "moderate" zone.
The Central Pollution Control Board provided the readings, while the Air Quality Early Warning System warned that AQI could dip into the "poor" category by Sunday.
Minimum temperature drops to 9.8degC
Friday saw Delhi's minimum temperature drop to 9.8°C, a bit cooler than usual.
Clear skies are expected over the weekend, with nights warming up slightly and daytime highs staying between 27-29°C.
A fresh western disturbance began influencing the region on Friday, with another expected to arrive by Monday, which could keep weather patterns shifting.
CPCB is closely monitoring air quality changes
These ups and downs in air quality and temperature highlight just how persistent Delhi's pollution problem is.
The CPCB keeps tracking these changes closely—a reminder that tackling air pollution is still a work in progress for the city.