Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' levels again
Delhi woke up to another hazy Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiking to 294—officially in the "poor" zone, and noticeably worse than Tuesday.
Key spots like Wazirpur and Mundka saw AQI readings soar above 370.
The main culprits? High levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particles in the air.
AAP accuses BJP of manipulating pollution data
Breathing this air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially risky for people with asthma or other respiratory issues.
The AAP has accused the BJP of tweaking pollution data by adding new monitoring stations in cleaner areas—meanwhile, new anti-pollution vehicles are being rolled out to help.
Even though clear skies are forecasted, weak winds mean these pollutants could persist over the next few days—so if you're heading out, maybe keep that mask handy.