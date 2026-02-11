Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' levels again

AAP accuses BJP of manipulating pollution data

Breathing this air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially risky for people with asthma or other respiratory issues.

The AAP has accused the BJP of tweaking pollution data by adding new monitoring stations in cleaner areas—meanwhile, new anti-pollution vehicles are being rolled out to help.

Even though clear skies are forecasted, weak winds mean these pollutants could persist over the next few days—so if you're heading out, maybe keep that mask handy.