Delhi's air quality dropped to 66 then rose to 158
India
Delhi got a short break from pollution thanks to rain and strong winds, with the air quality index, or AQI, dropping to 66 on October 15.
But that clean air didn't last. By the next morning, pollution shot back up, landing in the "Poor" category with an AQI of 158.
Dry weather will trap Delhi pollution
No more rain is expected until at least October 22, says the India Meteorological Department.
With dry weather and rising temperatures, it will be harder for pollutants to clear out.
Car emissions, dust, construction work, and smoke from nearby farm fires are all piling on, so expect Delhi's air quality to stay rough for a while.