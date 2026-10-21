Delhi's air quality drops to 'poor' expected through October 23
Delhi is back under a layer of smog, with air quality dropping to the "poor" category and expected to stay that way through at least October 23.
The shift from "moderate" AQI is a sign that pollution season has really started.
Places like Bawana and Dwarka Sector 8 are recording poor AQI readings.
Delhi to launch winter action plan
Stubble burning in nearby states (19 cases just this month), along with vehicle and industrial emissions, is making things tougher for Delhiites.
Cooler temperatures (like the recent 17.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung) trap pollutants closer to the ground.
To help, Delhi will roll out its Winter Action Plan on November 1, including a "No PUC, No Fuel" rule: no valid pollution certificate, no fuel at pumps.
The plan also targets dust and vehicle emissions to try and clear the air this winter.