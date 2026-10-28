Delhi's air quality falls to poor with AQI at 225
India
Delhi's air quality has dropped to the "poor" category, with an AQI of 225.
This means the air isn't great for sensitive groups like children or anyone with breathing issues.
The weather is shifting from clear to partly cloudy, and things could get a bit stuffy.
Delhi transport emissions 21.3% of pollution
Transport emissions account for approximately 21.3% of total pollution, with residential sources, industries, and construction activities among other contributors.
The IMD says possible thunderstorms and rain are possible on October 29-30, which could help clear things up for a bit.
Until then, it's smart to keep an eye on air quality updates if you're heading out.