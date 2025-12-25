Delhi's air quality gets a breather on Christmas
Delhi finally caught a break from choking air, as pollution levels dropped to the "poor" category (AQI 220) on Thursday—much better than the severe stretch earlier this month.
Credit goes to some strong northwesterly winds that swept away a lot of the haze.
Why does this matter?
Cleaner air means easier breathing and fewer health worries, at least for now.
But it's not all good news: cars still made up 17.5% of pollution on December 24, and experts warn that if these helpful winds die down, Delhi could slip back into "very poor" air within a week.
What else should you know?
The weather's been crisp and clear, with daytime highs around 22°C and chilly nights near 6°C.
Still, AQI numbers jump across neighborhoods—Anand Vihar hit nearly 300 early Christmas morning—so it's smart to check local updates before heading out.