Delhi's air quality goes from bad to worse

Pollution levels are likely to remain high for now

Places like Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur saw AQI numbers soar past 400, putting them in the "severe" zone.

Nearly every monitoring station across Delhi flagged "very poor" air quality.

Weak winds and high humidity are trapping all that pollution close to the ground, so even though there's a slight chance of rain later, meteorological conditions suggest the air is likely to stay bad for now.