Delhi's air quality goes from bad to worse
India
Delhi woke up to some seriously bad air on Thursday, with the AQI hitting 375—way up from yesterday.
Pollution levels (PM2.5 and PM10) spiked, making it tough to breathe easy.
The city was blanketed in thick haze, and visibility dropped as low as 800 meters in some areas.
Pollution levels are likely to remain high for now
Places like Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur saw AQI numbers soar past 400, putting them in the "severe" zone.
Nearly every monitoring station across Delhi flagged "very poor" air quality.
Weak winds and high humidity are trapping all that pollution close to the ground, so even though there's a slight chance of rain later, meteorological conditions suggest the air is likely to stay bad for now.