Delhi's air quality hits 'poor' level again
Delhi's air is getting harder to breathe, with the city's overall AQI rising to 294 ("poor" category) on Wednesday—up from 268 just a day before.
This means higher health risks, especially for anyone with asthma or other breathing issues.
Some neighborhoods are facing even worse numbers
Some neighborhoods are facing even worse numbers: Wazirpur (378), Mundka (357), ITO (355), and Rohini (349) are all deep in the "very poor" zone.
Smog and haze are making it tough to see in spots like India Gate and Akshardham, and slow winds mean all that pollution is sticking around longer than usual.
AAP accuses BJP of manipulating AQI data
Politics are heating up too. AAP has accused BJP of placing pollution monitors in parks and other green and open areas to manipulate AQI data and show lower pollution levels.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on social media that the new monitors were placed in green and open areas to manipulate AQI readings.