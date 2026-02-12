Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' levels again
India
Delhi's air just took a turn for the worse, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 305 at 4pm on Wednesday—up from 271 the day before.
Separately, some neighborhoods like Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk saw even higher numbers, pushing pollution into the "very poor" zone after a brief improvement last week.
Experts say air quality will likely remain 'poor'
Breathing in this kind of air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially risky for kids, older adults, and people with asthma.
Road dust and trapped pollution are making things tougher.
While stronger winds are expected to help later this week, experts say air quality will likely stay "poor" until at least February 14.
In response, authorities have rolled out new rules for cleaner street sweeping to help tackle all that dust.