Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' levels again

Experts say air quality will likely remain 'poor'

Breathing in this kind of air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially risky for kids, older adults, and people with asthma.

Road dust and trapped pollution are making things tougher.

While stronger winds are expected to help later this week, experts say air quality will likely stay "poor" until at least February 14.

In response, authorities have rolled out new rules for cleaner street sweeping to help tackle all that dust.