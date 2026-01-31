Delhi's air quality in January 2026: AQI worse than 2025

Indoor air quality also a concern

Even with some progress, most days were still "poor" or "very poor," and there were two "severe" pollution spikes where AQI shot above 400.

A big rainstorm briefly cleared things up, but pollution bounced back fast.

Indoor air wasn't much safer either—some homes had worse air inside than outside.

If you're living in Delhi, keeping an eye on AQI updates is just part of daily life now.