Delhi's air quality reaches hazardous 418 AQI on Diwali
India
Delhi's air quality hit a hazardous 418 AQI on Diwali, and was attributed to various factors, including firecrackers and adverse weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground.
Officials are warning everyone to stay indoors as this level of pollution can seriously affect your health.
Authorities increase checks, urge no firecrackers
Authorities are urging citizens to refrain from using firecrackers and have stepped up checks to enforce pollution rules, but around Diwali, the problem keeps coming back.
The Central Pollution Control Board says the situation is critical.