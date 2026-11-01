Delhi's air quality returns to moderate AQI 199 on Sunday
India
Delhi's air quality slipped back to a "moderate" AQI of 199 on Sunday, after enjoying a brief break with cleaner air (AQI 96) thanks to some rain.
With winter setting in, the city could soon see "poor" air days again, something Delhiites know all too well.
Delhi's October 2026 averaged AQI 166
On the bright side, October 2026 was Delhi's cleanest in over a decade, averaging an AQI of 166, way better than last year's 223. This coincided with extra rainfall and cooler weather.
To keep pollution from spiking as winter ramps up, transport teams and police are keeping an eye on vehicles at city borders, especially heavy vehicles that can worsen the smog.