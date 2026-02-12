Delhi's air quality slips into 'very poor' zone

IMD predicts stronger winds, light rain after February 16

Breathing in air like this isn't great for anyone, especially if you're out and about.

The AQI has been rising steadily since Monday, and while it's not the worst we've seen recently, it still means more smoggy days ahead.

The IMD forecast stronger winds on Thursday (15-20km/h), noting that such winds can aid dispersion—and there might even be some light rain after February 16 to help clear things up a bit.