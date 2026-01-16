Delhi's air quality stays 'very poor' as cold wave grips city
Delhi woke up to an AQI of 346 on Friday—firmly in the "very poor" zone, with places like RK Puram and Wazirpur seeing even higher numbers.
On top of that, a cold wave is keeping temperatures low and fog thick across the city.
Why does this matter?
Breathing in this kind of air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially tough on kids, older folks, and people with asthma or heart issues.
The chilly mornings can also make things riskier, increasing cold-related discomfort.
Low wind speeds and poor ventilation can allow pollution to linger, so people are advised to be cautious during early-morning and late-night hours.
What else should you know?
The IMD says these cold temps (minima near 4°C) and foggy conditions will stick around through January 16.
Some airports nearby have even reported zero visibility thanks to the dense fog—so if you're heading out early or traveling, plan ahead!