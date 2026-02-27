Delhi's air quality this February averages AQI 234: What stats
India
Delhi's air quality this February hit a three-year low, averaging an AQI of 234 till February 26.
Most days were marked by 'poor' or even 'very poor' air, with ozone pollution leading the charge.
Some areas did a bit better, but many neighborhoods saw the numbers climb uncomfortably high.
Breathing high levels of ozone can mean trouble
Ozone was the main problem this month and it's not just a number—breathing high levels can mean coughing, chest tightness, or trouble breathing, especially for anyone with asthma.
While some pockets of Delhi saw moderate air quality, others faced much worse.
If you're out and about in the city, it's worth paying attention to those AQI updates.