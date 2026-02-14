Delhi's air quality to dip over weekend; IMD predicts relief

Minimum temperatures will rise

On the bright side, it won't be quite as chilly. Friday morning saw a low of 9.8°C, but the IMD says minimum temperatures should rise to around 12-14°C by Sunday.

Highs will stick around 26-28°C with mostly clear skies expected over the weekend.

A fresh western disturbance started influencing the region on Friday, and another one is on its way by Monday, so keep your jackets handy just in case!