Delhi's air quality to dip over weekend; IMD predicts relief
India
Delhi's air quality isn't looking great—Friday's AQI climbed to 197, up from 164 just a day before.
That still counts as "moderate," but experts say things will slip into the "poor" zone by Sunday and stay there for a bit.
So, if you're heading out this weekend, you might want to keep an eye on the pollution levels.
Minimum temperatures will rise
On the bright side, it won't be quite as chilly. Friday morning saw a low of 9.8°C, but the IMD says minimum temperatures should rise to around 12-14°C by Sunday.
Highs will stick around 26-28°C with mostly clear skies expected over the weekend.
A fresh western disturbance started influencing the region on Friday, and another one is on its way by Monday, so keep your jackets handy just in case!