Delhi's air quality to improve to 'moderate' today
India
Delhi was expected to wake up to better air on Friday, with pollution levels forecast to improve to "moderate" as wind speeds picked up.
The AQI was expected to improve after Thursday's readings of 225 and 241, and temperatures dipped to a chilly 9.1°C in the morning—making it feel extra crisp out.
Nights will remain cold and foggy
Cleaner air is always good news, but don't pack away your jackets yet—nights are expected to stay cold and foggy, with minimum temps rising to 12°C by Sunday.
Enjoy the moderate air quality while it lasts; things might get hazy again after February 9 as pollution could creep back up.