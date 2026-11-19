Delhi's air quality worsens Thursday as AQI jumps 67 points
Delhi woke up to much worse air on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiking to 282, up by 67 points from the day before.
This drop followed the recent lifting of GRAP Stage III restrictions, which were removed after a brief improvement but didn't last long.
Delhi's Pusa station records AQI 361
Pusa topped the charts for bad air with an AQI of 361, closely followed by JNU and Sirifort.
Out of all city stations, most reported either poor or very poor air quality, and PM2.5 was the main pollutant almost everywhere.