Delhi's air stays 'very poor'—AQI at 341, some relief but still risky
India
Delhi woke up to "very poor" air again today, with an AQI of 341—slightly better than Tuesday but still not great.
Experts say this level is likely to stick around till Friday, according to AQEWS forecasts.
Why does this matter?
Some parts of the city are seeing even worse numbers—Wazirpur hit 414, and areas like Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar weren't far behind.
This kind of air is especially tough on kids, older folks, and anyone with breathing issues.
Health officials have advised adherence to GRAP stages and monitoring.
What's being done?
Since things improved a bit yesterday, the strictest (Stage-4) anti-pollution rules were lifted after an improvement in AQI.
But Stages I-III restrictions are still on, so life isn't totally back to normal yet.