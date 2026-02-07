Delhi's air to improve over weekend, slip back early next week
Delhi's air is about to get a bit easier to breathe this weekend.
After days of "poor" AQI readings (226 on Friday), weather changes are expected to push pollution levels down into the "moderate" range on Saturday and Sunday, before things slip back early next week.
Kids, seniors can finally step out
Better air means sensitive groups—like kids, seniors, and those with health issues—can finally enjoy some outdoor time without as much worry.
It's a welcome break after weeks of rough air earlier this month.
Daytime highs around 23-25degC
Blame (or thank) winds associated with a western disturbance, reaching up to 25km/h, for clearing things out.
Expect daytime highs around 23-25°C this weekend, warming up a bit by February 10.
Nights will stay cool, between 9-13°C.
Just remember: the clean air likely won't last long, so enjoy it while you can!